Value of Canada building permits down 0.5% in April
June 2 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 0.5% in April after rising by a record in March, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the commercial and institutional component led the growth in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in six provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease.
Month on month (%)
April Mar(rev) Mar(prev)
Total
-0.5
+7.6
+5.7 Residential
-6.7 +18.5
+15.9 Nonresidential +17.4 -14.9
-15.6
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))
