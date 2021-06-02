US Markets

Value of Canada building permits down 0.5% in April

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

The value of Canadian building permits fell by 0.5% in April after rising by a record in March, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the commercial and institutional component led the growth in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in six provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease.

Month on month (%)

April Mar(rev) Mar(prev)

Total

-0.5

+7.6

+5.7 Residential

-6.7 +18.5

+15.9 Nonresidential +17.4 -14.9

-15.6

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))

