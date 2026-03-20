Value Line's Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y Driven by Investment Gains

Shares of Value Line, Inc. VALU have declined 3.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s modest 0.1% decline over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has shown relative resilience, slipping just 0.4% compared to a steeper 3% decline for the broader index.

Value Line reported earnings per share of 63 cents for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which improved from 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total publishing revenues declined to $8.3 million from $9 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a 7.7% decrease. Within this, investment periodicals and related publications fell to $5.9 million from $6.3 million, while copyright fees dropped to $2.4 million from $2.7 million.

Despite the top-line pressure, net income rose to $5.9 million from $5.2 million, an increase of 14.5%, aided by stronger non-operating contributions.

Value Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Value Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Value Line, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Operating income declined notably to $1 million from $1.6 million, highlighting margin pressure in the core publishing business. Total expenses remained relatively stable at $7.3 million versus $7.4 million a year ago, with modest increases in advertising and reductions in production and administrative costs partially offsetting each other.

A key driver of overall profitability continued to be the company’s investment in Eulav Asset Management (EAM). Revenues and profits from EAM contributed $4.8 million in the quarter, slightly down from $4.9 million a year earlier. Additionally, investment gains surged to $2.2 million from $0.7 million, reflecting favorable market-related valuation changes and income from securities holdings.

Factors Influencing Performance

The decline in publishing revenues suggests ongoing challenges in Value Line’s core subscription and licensing business, which remains sensitive to demand forinvestment researchproducts. The company’s revenue recognition model — primarily subscription-based and recognized over time — means that new subscription trends directly influence near-term performance.

At the same time, the company’s earnings continue to benefit from its non-voting revenue and profit interests in EAM. However, underlying asset levels at Value Line Funds declined to $4.2 billion from $5 billion a year earlier, a drop of 15.5%, indicating pressure on assets under management that could weigh on future fee-related income.

Investment gains also played a meaningful role in boosting profitability during the quarter, with unrealized gains on equity securities contributing significantly to the increase. This introduces a degree of volatility tied to market conditions, as these gains can fluctuate period to period.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Value Line continued its capital return initiatives, repurchasing shares under an authorized $2 million program, with approximately $1.4 million remaining available for future buybacks as of Jan. 31, 2026. The company also paid dividends totaling $9.2 million over the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2026, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Value Line, Inc. (VALU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.