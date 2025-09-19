Value Line's Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y Despite Lower Publishing Revenues

Shares of Value Line, Inc. VALU have gained 1.4% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s 0.5% gain over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 4.8%, slightly ahead of the broader market's 4.3% increase. This modest outperformance suggests investor optimism following the quarterly report, despite muted topline growth.

For the fiscal first quarter, Value Line reported earnings per share of 69 cents, up from 62 cents a year earlier, reflecting a 11.3% year-over-year improvement.

Despite the bottom-line gains, total publishing revenues declined slightly to $8.6 million, down 3.1% from $8.9 million in the prior-year quarter. This decline was driven by softness in both major publishing revenue components. Revenues from investment periodicals and related publications fell to $6.1 million from $6.3 million, while copyright fees decreased to $2.5 million from $2.6 million.

Net income of $6.5 million denoted a 9.7% increase compared to $5.9 million in the same period last year.

Value Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Value Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Value Line, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The increase in net income was largely attributable to growth in non-operating income streams. Value Line recorded $5.1 million in income from its non-voting revenues and profits interest in EULAV Asset Management Trust (EAM), representing a 20.7% rise compared to $4.2 million in the prior-year period. This income was composed of $4.5 million from the company’s non-voting revenue interest and $0.6 million from its non-voting profit interest, both of which showed meaningful gains year over year.

In addition to EAM-related income, the company also reported $2 million in investment gains for the quarter, up 18.1% from $1.7 million a year ago. These gains primarily stemmed from unrealized appreciation in a portfolio of equity securities held at the end of the reporting period.

Total expenses rose marginally by 1% to $7.1 million, with most line items showing moderate changes. Salaries and benefits increased slightly to $3.6 million from $3.5 million, while production and distribution expenses rose to $1.6 million from $1.5 million. Advertising and promotion costs, on the other hand, declined to $0.7 million from $0.9 million. Income from operations fell to $1.5 million from $1.9 million, marking a 19% decline, but this was more than offset by the rise in other income sources.

Management Commentary

Management reiterated Value Line’s focus on delivering consistent financial results through diversified revenue streams, highlighting the 9.7% year-over-year increase in net income and the 20.7% gain in receipts from its interest in Eulav Asset Management.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining financial strength and flexibility, noting that it held $33.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with no debt on its balance sheet as of July 31, 2025. This financial position continues to support its capital return initiatives and operational stability, even in the face of uncertain economic conditions.

Factors Influencing Performance

Value Line’s earnings improvement was driven largely by increased income from its asset management affiliate and higher investment gains, while its core publishing business experienced modest revenue erosion. The company’s exposure to broader market dynamics via its EAM-related earnings and investment portfolio offered a hedge against stagnating publishing income. Its equity holdings — such as SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index ETF, and iShares DJ Select Dividend ETF — registered year-over-year gains in fair value, contributing to the company’s non-operating income performance.

The decline in publishing revenues likely reflects ongoing competitive pressures in the financial information space, where cost-effective and digital alternatives continue to gain ground. Despite this, the company’s diversified revenue model and focus on efficiency have helped maintain profitability.

Other Developments

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1,481 shares of its own stock. As of July 31, 2025, $0.7 million remained available under the existing share repurchase authorization. Additionally, Value Line declared a quarterly dividend of 32.5 cents per share, up from 30 cents in the same quarter last year, reflecting a continued commitment to shareholder returns.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Value Line, Inc. (VALU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.