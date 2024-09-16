Value Line's Q1 Earnings Increase Y/Y on EAM Growth

For the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2024, Value Line, Inc. VALU reported a net income of $5.9 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of 62 cents. This represents a 21.2% increase compared to the $4.9 million, or 52 cents per share, reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s revenues, primarily driven by its non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EAM (EULAV Asset Management), rose significantly. Revenues from these interests totaled $4.2 million, a 48.4% year-over-year increase, underscoring the strong performance of this segment. This growth was driven by EAM’s strong performance in managing assets, particularly in equity and debt securities.

The earnings growth underscores Value Line's continued strong performance, driven by both operational gains and improved financial market conditions. The company’s diversified portfolio, particularly its non-voting revenue interests in EAM, contributed significantly to this performance. This growth aligns with Value Line’s longstanding focus on itsinvestment researchproducts and services, while the firm's strategic allocation of resources toward equity market trends has yielded notable investment gains.

Key Business Metrics

The quarter reflected robust growth, with a marked improvement in both net income and EPS. This positive performance can be attributed to various key drivers, including increased revenues from EAM and substantial gains in investments. Management commentary further highlighted that the gains from EAM were driven by a combination of positive market conditions and strategic asset allocation.

Total investment gains for the quarter stood at $1.7 million, reflecting a 126.4% rise from the prior year’s gains of $1 million. These results highlight the effectiveness of the company's strategies in managing its investment portfolio, as well as the strong contribution from EAM-related interests.

The company’s financial stability was further bolstered by a steady increase in retained earnings, which amounted to $107.3 million as of July 31, 2024, up 2.9% from April 30, 2024. Additionally, shareholders’ equity grew to $93.9 million, a 3.4% increase from the prior quarter. Furthermore, the steady growth in retained earnings and shareholders’ equity points to efficient capital management practices.

