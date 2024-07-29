Value Line (VALU) Q4 Earnings Up Y/Y, EAM Interest Drives Growth

Value Line, Inc. VALU reported a strong performance for the quarter ended Apr 30, 2024.

Its net income for the quarter was $4.8 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51, an 18.6% increase from $0.43 in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from its non-voting interest in EAM (EULAV Asset Management) reached $3.9 million.

For the full fiscal year, the company reported a net income of $19 million, with an EPS of $2.02, up 5.2% from $1.91 in the previous fiscal year. Revenues from EAM interest for the fiscal year amounted to $13.3 million.

Value Line delivered a robust performance in the fiscal year ended Apr 30, 2024, significantly boosting its net income and revenues. Management attributed the positive financial performance to several factors, including robust revenue growth from EAM interests, effective cost-control measures and strategic investments. The company’s focus on enhancing its digital and print subscription products contributed to maintaining a steady revenue stream.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, excluding restructuring costs, decreased by approximately 1% for the full fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year. This reduction indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Outsourcing certain fulfillment and distribution operations to U.S.-based companies has helped reduce expenses while maintaining service quality.

Dividends and Shareholders’ Equity

The company continued its tradition of rewarding shareholders, declaring total dividends of $1.14 per share for fiscal year 2024. In April 2024, it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, marking the tenth consecutive year of dividend increases. The annualized dividend rate now stands at $1.20 per share, with a dividend yield of approximately 3.3% based on the closing stock price as of Apr 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased by 8.5%, reaching $90.8 million at the end of the fiscal year compared to $83.7 million the previous year. This growth reflects the company's strong financial health and ability to generate shareholder value.

Retained Earnings and Liquid Assets

Value Line reported retained earnings of $104.3 million as of Apr 30, 2024, representing an increase of 8.6% from the previous year’s retained earnings.

The company’s liquid assets also saw a substantial increase, rising by 10.1% to $68.4 million at the end of the fiscal year compared to the previous year figure.

Other Developments

During fiscal 2024, Value Line continued to enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach. The company’s range ofinvestment researchproducts, including The Value Line Investment Survey, Value Line Select, and various specialized services, has been well-received in the market.

