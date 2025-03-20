Value Line Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Elevated Costs, Stock Down 8%

Shares of Value Line, Inc. VALU have declined 8.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.6% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 7% compared with the S&P 500’s 6.9% decrease.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2025, Value Line reported earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, down from 62 cents in the same quarter last year.

Total publishing revenues of $9 million denoted a slight decline from $9.1 million in the prior-year period. The company’s net income decreased to $5.2 million from $5.9 million, reflecting a 12.3% decline.

Revenues from investment periodicals and related publications remained largely unchanged at $6.31 million compared to $6.32 million in the prior-year period. Copyright fees, however, declined to $2.7 million from $2.8 million. Meanwhile, income from Value Line’s interest in Eulav Asset Management (EAM) rose to $4.9 million from $3.5 million, reflecting an increase of 40.7%.

Operating Metrics

Total expenses increased 7.3% year over year to $7.4 million, primarily driven by higher advertising and promotional costs, which rose to $1 million from $0.8 million. Production and distribution expenses also increased to $1.5 million from $1.2 million, while office and administration costs rose to $1.4 million from $1.2 million.

Salaries and employee benefits, however, declined slightly to $3.6 million from $3.7 million. Income from operations for the quarter fell to $1.6 million, down from $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a 30% decrease.

Management Commentary

Value Line attributed the decline in EPS and net income to rising costs in marketing and production, as well as lower publishing revenues. Despite the cost pressures, the company emphasized its continued focus on operational efficiencies and maintaining its subscription-based business model.

Factors Influencing Results

The company’s earnings were affected by a decline in copyright fees, which tend to fluctuate based on licensing agreements and market conditions. Additionally, investment gains fell significantly to $0.7 million from $2 million in the prior-year period, reflecting less favorable market conditions for the company’s investment portfolio. The positive contribution from EAM helped offset some of the softness in core publishing revenues. The growth in EAM-related income highlights the firm’s reliance on its asset management interest as a stabilizing factor for overall financial performance.

Outlook

Management noted that macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving market dynamics could continue to impact subscription demand and copyright-related revenue streams. Value Line intends to focus on digital content expansion and client engagement strategies to sustain long-term growth.

Other Developments

During the quarter, the company repurchased 2,110 shares of its common stock at an average price of $45.25 per share. As of Jan. 31, 2025, the company had $0.9 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

Value Line, Inc. (VALU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

