Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Value Line, Inc. (VALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VALU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.96, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALU was $31.96, representing a -19.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.51 and a 25.83% increase over the 52 week low of $25.40.

VALU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). VALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42.

