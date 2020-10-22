Dividends
VALU

Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Value Line, Inc. (VALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VALU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.54, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALU was $29.54, representing a -19.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.60 and a 60.54% increase over the 52 week low of $18.40.

VALU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). VALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VALU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VALU

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular