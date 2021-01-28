Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Value Line, Inc. (VALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VALU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALU was $29.46, representing a -19.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.60 and a 47.23% increase over the 52 week low of $20.01.

VALU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). VALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VALU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.