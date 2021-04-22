Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Value Line, Inc. (VALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.01, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALU was $31.01, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.95 and a 51.56% increase over the 52 week low of $20.46.

VALU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). VALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98.

