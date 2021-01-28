Value Investors: Should You Cash in Your Short Squeeze Stock?

(0:45) - Value Investing Stocks Get A Boost

(6:20) - Should You Be Selling If You Were Invested In These High Flyers?

(15:30) - Episode Roundup: GME, BGS, BBW, EXPR, BBBY, SKT, SHAK,

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #222 of the Value Investor Podcast

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

2021 is certainly starting out in an interesting way for value investors.

Wall Street Bets traders, a group that gathers on Reddit to talk about stocks, has been targeting the big short positions in some value stocks, specifically GameStop GME.

But it has extended the squeeze beyond GameStop to Express EXPR, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, Build-a-Bear Workshop BBW and B&G Foods BGS, among others.

But what if you were a long-term value investor who simply just bought one of these stocks in 2020, or even prior to that, and were holding for a turnaround?

Should You Cash in Your Winner?

GameStop is up 1,744% year-to-date.

Express is up 949% in 2021.

But not every stock has soared like those two.

B&G Foods is up “just” 48% year-to-date.

But the dilemma is still the same for long-term investors who now find themselves with stocks that are up big in a short period of time.

Should you cash it in?

Find out the answer to this on this week’s podcast.

