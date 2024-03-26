Value Investing Strategies for the Current Market

2024 has continued 2023’s trend of growth outperforming value. YTD, the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) is up 15%, while the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) is up only 6%. For many investors and portfolio managers, this presents an opportunity to increase exposure to high-quality, value stocks.

NewEdge Wealth CIO Cameron Dawson sees risk with many growth stocks given ‘nosebleed valuations’. However, he believes that there are value stocks with strong balance sheets and cash flow that still have growth potential, specifically in semiconductor supply chain stocks, and older growth stocks that have now matured into value stocks like eBay or Broadcom.

Another approach is to look at ‘unloved sectors’. Examples include utilities, materials, financials, and energy. These have underperformed in the last couple of years amid an environment of higher rates and decelerating global growth. If financial and economic conditions start to improve, then these sectors could enjoy strong rallies. Housing is another interesting area for value investors, given strong fundamentals due to demographic-driven demand and limited supply in addition to attractive valuations.

According to history, small-cap value stocks tend to outperform during this part of the market cycle. Eric Leve, the CIO of Bailard, sees the next group of AI winners emerging from this category with particular upside in software-as-a-service and cybersecurity stocks.

Finsum: Value investing is certainly out of favor given the massive outperformance of growth over the last few years. Yet, many investors and portfolio managers see this as an opportunity to increase exposure and de-risk and diversify their portfolios.

