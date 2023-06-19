Value in Tech: 3 Reasonably-Priced Stocks Analysts are Unanimously Bullish On

The year-to-date run in tech stocks has been truly remarkable, causing some to question if there's still any value in tech. If you found yourself viewing tech's run from the sidelines, it can feel oh-so-tempting to be a chaser, even with the higher stakes. Indeed, chasing hot stocks after substantial surges can entail pain in certain situations.

Undoubtedly, it's hard to tell where tech, as a whole, goes from here. Regardless, I'd much rather look to some of the lower-cost plays to minimize downside risks if the tech sector does decide to turn violently in the second half, as it did through most of last year.

Therefore, let's use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to compare three high-quality technology names that all have unanimous Buy ratings from analysts (meaning that every single rating is a Buy).

Uber is a popular ride-hailer and food-delivery app that we're all familiar with. The company is making big moves to sustainably jump onto the GAAP profitability track. It's been a long time coming, but Uber seems to be in the clear, even with a few more curveballs thrown its way by the economy. Shares of Uber have now more than doubled since their 2022 low but remain 28% from their 2021 all-time high.

As one of the most favored Strong-Buy-rated tech stocks out there, I simply do not see a mild recession steering Uber stock off course. As such, I am bullish on the name, like all 29 analysts covering it.

At 2.42 times price-to-sales (P/S), Uber stock is trading miles below some of its peers in tech. Indeed, the business of ride-hailing is nothing new and innovative anymore. That said, Uber's massive network of users and drivers can help the firm scale-up growth as it explores new markets and technologies.

Self-driving cars and flying taxis are just two areas that could change how we view Uber. Undoubtedly, it's unclear when such technologies will be ready for roads or airspace. Regardless, the company could leverage AI to further enhance its algorithms and drive efficiencies higher en route to profitability. AI is the name of the game these days, and Uber is yet another firm that could harness its power to improve its business economics.

What is the Price Target for UBER Stock?

Uber comes in at a Strong Buy, with 29 unanimous Buy ratings. The average UBER stock price target of $51.26 implies 17.8% upside potential from current levels. Indeed, it's hard to find a stock that has so much praise from the analyst community.

Alibaba is a Chinese tech titan that's been a colossal loser since peaking in the middle of 2020. Believe it or not, shares are still down over 70% from their high. The Chinese economic recovery isn't here yet, but when things do turn, the patience of BABA shareholders may finally pay off. Add the potential for smooth U.S.-China talks and breakup plans into the equation, and Alibaba seems like a deep-value play that's worth the added risks of investing in China. Therefore, I am staying bullish on the battered Chinese stock.

Alibaba’s plans of splitting into six different units could have the potential to be tricky. Regardless, I find the move could unlock value that's been trapped in a name that many may be losing patience with. In the meantime, I believe Alibaba's innovations are worth getting behind. The company is getting aboard the AI bandwagon in a big way with its rollout of ChatGPT-like large-language model (LLM) tech that could be more easily monetizable in the Chinese market.

Alibaba stands out to me as a big-tech behemoth that may have more AI upside than its American comparables. Though it's hard to tell when shares will bottom (if they haven’t already), I am enticed by the risk/reward with shares trading below two times price-to-sales.

What is the Price Target for BABA Stock?

Alibaba is a Strong Buy, with 15 unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. Further, the average BABA stock price target of $144.00 implies a whopping 56.4% gain from here.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor is a dominant chip player that has some added geopolitical risks tacked onto it compared to U.S.-grown semiconductor stocks. Indeed, investors must determine for themselves if the geopolitical risks are worth bearing for the added value. Since bottoming in November, TSM stock has been a massive winner, with shares now up over 73% from their low.

Perhaps Warren Buffett's firm was wrong to exit the name. As the company looks to go on an American hiring spree while raising prices by as much as 6% next year, I believe it will be tough to keep the stock down, even amid questionable U.S.-China relations. For now, I'm staying bullish on TSM, mostly due to its valuation.

At 16.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (lower than the sector median of 18.5 times), TSM stock stands out as a great catch-up investment for those who missed out on the surge in U.S. chip stocks, and Wall Street certainly seems to think so as well.

What is the Price Target for TSM Stock?

Taiwan Semiconductor has a Strong Buy rating, with four unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average TSM stock price target of $121.67 entails a 16.4% gain for the year ahead.

Conclusion

Not all tech is overbought and overvalued. The following three names still have upside and the praise of Wall Street. Of the three stocks, analysts expect the most from Alibaba over the year ahead.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.