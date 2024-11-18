Value HR Sees Sales Rise but Profits Decline

Value HR Co., Ltd. (JP:6078) has released an update.

Value HR Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, rising by 18.4% compared to the same period last year, although their operating and ordinary profits declined sharply. The company’s earnings per share also decreased, reflecting a challenging financial environment despite the growth in sales.

