Value, Growth and Momentum: DAN and PAHC Stocks Have it All

In a market that has remained largely flat over the past two months, some stocks are bucking the trend with strong performance. Two standout names, Dana ( DAN ) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC )—offer a rare combination of value, growth, and momentum, as well as top Zacks Ranks making them compelling opportunities for investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Finding Stocks with the Right Mix

Using the Zacksstock screener these stocks were identified based on key factors. A PEG ratio below one ensures they are not only attractively valued but also growing, as this metric divides the price-to-earnings ratio by the earnings growth forecast.

This helps avoid value traps and highlights companies with strong earnings potential. Additionally, both stocks hold a top Zacks Rank, indicating positive earnings estimate revisions, and have shown strong price performance over the past four weeks.

Phibro Animal Health: Cheap Stock with Strong Growth

Phibro Animal Health is a global leader in animal health and nutrition, manufacturing medications, vaccines, and nutritional products for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. The company focuses on disease prevention, productivity enhancement, and food safety, which are critical to modern agriculture and food production.

Phibro has a PEG ratio of 0.55, making it an attractive value play, and holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings estimates trending higher.

Dana: EV Stock with Technical Pattern

Dana is a leading supplier of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal management solutions for automotive, commercial truck, and off-highway markets. The company is benefiting from growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which is driving interest in its electric propulsion systems.

Dana has a PEG ratio of 0.7 and holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a technical setup suggesting further momentum.

Should Investors Buy Shares in DAN and PAHC?

Dana and Phibro Animal Health stand out for their combination of attractive valuation, earnings growth, and stock price momentum. With top-tier Zacks Ranks and strong fundamentals, they are well-positioned to continue outperforming.

