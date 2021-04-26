Value ETF (SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF SCHV is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 49% from its 52-week low of $45.16 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

SCHV in Focus

This fund provides exposure to U.S. large-cap companies that exhibit value style characteristics. It has key holdings in financials, healthcare, industrials and information technology. The ETF charges 40 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The value corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately as investors rotate out of growth into the under-priced value stocks. Record amounts of stimulus and COVIOD-19 vaccinations will spur rapid economic growth that will boost consumer spending and in turn lift value stocks. Additionally, the combination of improvement in corporate earnings growth and expectation for quicker inflation bode well for value investing.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHV has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SCHWAB-US LCV (SCHV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.