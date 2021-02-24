Value ETF (IWD) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 74% from its 52-week low of $84.11 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed.

IWD in Focus

This fund provides exposure to U.S. companies that are thought to be undervalued by the market relative to comparable companies. It has key holdings in financials, industrials and healthcare. The ETF charges 19 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The value corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given their outperformance. Investors are optimistic that the speedy economic recovery led by faster COVID-19 vaccinations and more stimulus will result in rebound in industrial activities and a pickup in consumer demand. This scenario will benefit value stocks more than the growth ones.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IWD has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.