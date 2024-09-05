News & Insights

The Value of Election Volunteering

September 05, 2024

National elections in the United States rely on over 774,000 poll workers to operate smoothly, alongside countless other volunteers who support activities like voter registration, transportation, and canvassing. Voting is central to democracy, but it is the dedication of these volunteers that makes free and fair elections possible.

 

 Changing how we view volunteering—from a casual choice to a vital civic duty—can strengthen communities and inspire broader participation in democratic processes. Volunteers are more likely to vote and feel deeply connected to their communities, yet the U.S. faces a decline in volunteerism that threatens its civic engagement. 

 

To reverse this trend, organizations and governments are working to make volunteering more accessible, such as by offering paid volunteer leave or organizing voter registration drives. 

Finsum: This is a great opportunity to for both community and civic engagement, and a less party centric way to engage with elections.

