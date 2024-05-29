Value Convergence’s Share Placement Deal Falls Through

Value Convergence Holdings Limited (HK:0821) has released an update.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited announced that their Share Placing Agreement lapsed as conditions were not met by the closing date, 29 May 2024. Consequently, the planned placing of new shares will not proceed, but the company assures this has no significant adverse effect on its operations or financial health. All obligations under the agreement have ceased, with no claims forthcoming except for prior breaches.

