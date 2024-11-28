Value Convergence Holdings Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

Value Convergence Holdings Limited (HK:0821) has released an update.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. Shareholders are advised to lodge any applications for transfer of shares and collect uncollected share certificates from the new location starting on this date.

