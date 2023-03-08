Value and Japan Hedged: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that U.S. interest rates might need to go up even faster and higher than expected to rein in stubborn inflation. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.5% and DIA shed 1.7%, while QQQ moved down 1.2% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

SPYV : Volume 4.41 Times Average

This value ETF was in the spotlight as around 13.5 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 3 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as SPYV lost 1.7% in the last session.



The move was largely due to the Fed’s faster-than-expected rate hike view and could have a big impact on value ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. SPYV has shed 2.6% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

DXJ : Volume 3.15 Times Average

This Japan Equity Hedged ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 321,000 shares and came as DXJ gained 0.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the rising dollar. The strength in the greenback is compelling investors to recycle their portfolios into currency-hedged ETFs. DXJ has gained 5.7% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



