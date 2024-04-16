Value and Growth? Buy These 3 Underpriced Stocks in April.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are plenty of overpriced stocks in the market for investors to consider. Finding underpriced stocks is the real key. But as value-conscious investors can attest, it’s not such an easy task.

The stock market has now become oversaturated with stocks that have valuations exceeding what most rational investors would have paid decades ago. However, there are undervalued stocks that offer growth, even during this time of difficult-to-assess market dynamics. With consistent revenue and sales growth, these companies offer plenty of opportunity for investors who are seeking stable and substantial growth over the long-term.

Although these companies may have faced problems in their respective industries, they have remained committed to innovating, expanding and adapting to the shifts being seen in the overall market. Here’s why I think these three underpriced stocks are worth a spot in investor portfolios right now.

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

If you’re looking for a no-brainer growth stock that isn’t going to break the bank, Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) could be your best bet right now. With its popular brands like Burger King and Tim Horton’s, the company has a cash flow profile that’s about as defensive as they come. From that perspective, I view Restaurant Brands as a buy-and-hold-forever stock.

Trading at right around $70 per share, with a dividend yield of around 3.3%, Restaurant Brands provides a value, income and growth opportunity most companies can’t. With a diversified portfolio of restaurant offerings and a proven growth track record, the company has plenty of potential to continue to see big upside, particularly in high-growth Asian markets.

In 2023, Restaurant Brands’ full-year report showed strong annual sales growth of more than 12%, which drove an impressive 16% surge in the company’s earnings per share. These sorts of numbers clearly brought investors heightened confidence in the stock, and highlighted its ability to grow through rather uncertain times. At only 18x earnings for this kind of business model, it’s a steal in my view.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

With over 14,000 locations in 24 countries internationally, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) comes second in this list for underpriced growth stocks to own. The renowned gas station and convenience store purveyor has seen consistent and impressive performance over the past decade. Much of this is driven by the company’s growth-by-acquisition model, in which Couche-Tard scoops up family-run gas stations, and rolls in its high-efficiency business models to improve output.

The company was recently brought up as a top idea at the Sohn business conference, where some of the smartest investors share their ideas for undervalued stocks. So, don’t take it from me. There’s some smart money betting this company has plenty of upside left from here.

Wall Street’s valuation model states that Couche-Tard is reasonably priced, though I tend to disagree. With a price-to-earnings multiple of only 18x, and a dividend yield just shy of 1% (really the cherry on top when you zoom out and look at this company’s growth chart), there’s plenty of upside ahead, if you ask me.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Compared to other oil and gas companies in the market now, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is a standout winner, in my view. This company’s unique fixed/variable dividend structure makes it a stock worth owning. That’s because in good times, the company pays out a greater yield, and in poor times, the company can dial back distributions and focus on supporting its balance sheet. Right now, the company is very generous with its distributions, paying out a 4.6% yield (excluding special dividends, that is).

In a report by Benzinga, several target price increases have been noted for DVN stock. Analysts appear to be focused on similar factors, with the rising price of oil helping to boost the company’s outlook. Analysts from a range of outfits have raised their price targets on DVN stock (currently at $52 per share, give or take); Citigroup raised their target to $62, Barclays to $59; UBS Group to $57 from $48, and JPMorgan Chase to $62 from $57. I tend to agree that this stock could be the premier way to play the energy sector from a value perspective, given its P/E ratio of only 9x.

