Value and Financials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

Wall Street ended the last session in the red as hot inflation data pointing to growing expectations for longer-than-expected inflation stoked investors’ concerns about further aggressive Fed rate hikes. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.3% and DIA shed 1.2%, while QQQ moved 3% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

IVE : Volume 2.88 Times Average

This value ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IVE lost 1.7% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of heightened volatility and uncertainty in the stock market that could have a big impact on value ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. IVE has declined 8.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

FXO : Volume 2.64 Times Average

This financials ETF was under the microscope as nearly 294,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 112,000 shares and came as FXO shed 2.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the rising rate environment, which is highly beneficial for the financial sector as it bolsters profits for banks, insurance companies, discount brokerage firms and asset managers. FXO has plunged 8.5% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



