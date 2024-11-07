News & Insights

Stocks

Valtecne S.p.A. Boosts Revenue with Medical Sector Growth

November 07, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Valtecne S.p.A. (IT:VLT) has released an update.

Valtecne S.p.A. has reported a revenue of €24 million for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 0.5% increase from the previous year. The company’s medical business line has grown by 18%, now accounting for nearly 70% of total revenues, reflecting a strategic focus on the burgeoning medical sector.

