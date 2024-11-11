Valsoia Adapts Governance Amid Market Growth

Valsoia SpA (IT:VLS) has released an update.
Valsoia S.p.A.’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved an amendment to their Articles of Association, allowing voting rights to be exercised exclusively through a Designated Representative. This change underscores Valsoia’s commitment to adapting governance structures in response to ongoing challenges. The company continues to thrive in Italy’s health food market with a notable growth in turnover.
