Valsoia S.p.A.’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved an amendment to their Articles of Association, allowing voting rights to be exercised exclusively through a Designated Representative. This change underscores Valsoia’s commitment to adapting governance structures in response to ongoing challenges. The company continues to thrive in Italy’s health food market with a notable growth in turnover.

