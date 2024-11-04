News & Insights

ValOre Metals Expands Uranium Ventures in Canada

November 04, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

ValOre Metals Corp (TSE:VO) has released an update.

ValOre Metals Corp’s Hatchet Uranium Corp has signed deals with Skyharbour Resources Ltd., allowing it to potentially acquire significant interests in uranium projects around the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. This strategic move enhances ValOre’s stake in the promising Canadian uranium exploration sector, supported by a strong local investment community. The partnership could position Hatchet Uranium Corp as a key player in one of the world’s premier mineral exploration areas.

