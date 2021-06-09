Valo Health, Khosla Ventures Acquisition To Merge

(RTTNews) - Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) agreed to merge and create publicly traded company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process. The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma market value of about $2.8 billion.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company founded by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

Samir Kaul, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures, is expected to join Valo's Board of Directors following the completion of the business combination.

