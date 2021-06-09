Markets
KVSA

Valo Health, Khosla Ventures Acquisition To Merge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) agreed to merge and create publicly traded company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process. The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma market value of about $2.8 billion.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company founded by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

Samir Kaul, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures, is expected to join Valo's Board of Directors following the completion of the business combination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KVSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular