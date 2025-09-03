Valneva's VLA15 Lyme Vaccine Shows Strong Booster Response In Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE(VALN, VLA.PA) announced positive immunogenicity and safety results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of the Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15. The data show a strong anamnestic immune response and a favorable safety profile following administration of a third booster dose. The findings align with previous results from earlier annual boosters, reinforcing the vaccine's potential for seasonal, yearly use ahead of Lyme disease exposure periods.

There are currently no approved human vaccines for Lyme disease, and VLA15 has advanced the furthest in clinical development, with two Phase 3 trials nearing completion.

The company noted that the safety and tolerability profile of VLA15 after the third booster dose was similar to the profile observed after the previous booster doses. To date, no safety concerns have been observed by the independent DMC in any treatment or age group.

Pfizer and Valneva entered into a collaboration agreement in April 2020 for the development and commercialization by Pfizer of VLA15.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.