Valneva's quarterly loss narrows on vaccine progress

Contributor
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French drugmaker Valneva reported on Thursday a narrower loss in quarterly profit as it furthered development of its chikungunya vaccine, lowering costs, and invested less in research and development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

May 5 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA reported on Thursday a narrower loss in quarterly profit as it furthered development of its chikungunya vaccine, lowering costs, and invested less in research and development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were a loss of 18.4 million euros ($19.53 million) for the three months ended March 31, down from a loss of 28.3 million euros in the same period in 2021.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters