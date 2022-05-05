Valneva's quarterly loss narrows on vaccine progress

May 5 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA reported on Thursday a narrower loss in quarterly profit as it furthered development of its chikungunya vaccine, lowering costs, and invested less in research and development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were a loss of 18.4 million euros ($19.53 million) for the three months ended March 31, down from a loss of 28.3 million euros in the same period in 2021.

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.