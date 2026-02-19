BioTech
Valneva's FY25 Prelim. Revenue Improves, Issues FY26 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VALN, VLA.PA, VLA.VI) Thursday reported an increase in preliminary full-year 2025 revenues, compared to the prior year. The vaccine company also provided an initial outlook for 2026.

For the full year 2025, Valneva's preliminary revenue was 174.7 million Euros, up from 169.6 million Euros in the prior year.

Product sales declined 3.3% to 157.9 million Euros from 163.3 million Euros in the year ago.

For the year ended on December 31, 2025, Valneva's cash and cash equivalents slipped to 109.7 million Euros from 168.3 million Euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, total revenue is expected to be in the range of 155 million Euros to 170 million Euros, lower than the 2025 preliminary revenue of 174.7 million Euros. This includes expected product sales between 145 million Euros and 160 million Euros.

In addition, the First Phase 3 data readout for the Lyme disease vaccine candidate is expected in the first half of 2026. Subject to positive results, Pfizer expects to proceed with regulatory submissions as planned.

"As we enter 2026, we look forward to the potentially transformative Phase 3 data readout for our Lyme disease vaccine candidate, while remaining focused on prudent capital allocation, to support shaping and growing our business in line with our strategic vision." Said Peter Bühler, Valneva's Chief Financial Officer.

VALN has traded between $5.43 and $12.25 in the prior year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $10.85, up 0.73%.

