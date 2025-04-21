Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ Gets Updated ACIP Recommendation For Travelers

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced that the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP has updated its recommendation for IXCHIQ, Valneva's single-dose chikungunya vaccine, for U.S. travelers.

ACIP reaffirmed its current recommendation of IXCHIQ for adults aged 18 and over traveling to areas with active chikungunya outbreaks. It also stated the vaccine may be considered for extended travel (six months or more) to areas at elevated risk, even without an ongoing outbreak.

The committee also introduced a precaution for individuals aged 65 and older, following six reports of serious adverse events or SAEs, including five hospitalizations, in that age group.

These cases were reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS and are currently under investigation. All affected individuals had pre-existing health conditions, and no definitive causal link to IXCHIQ has been established.

Despite this, ACIP acknowledged the vaccine may still be appropriate for older adults in high-risk settings, such as outbreak zones. For example, Valneva recently supplied 40,000 doses to La Réunion amid an ongoing outbreak and received a follow-up order for 50,000 more doses, prioritizing vaccination for older adults with comorbidities.

To date, Valneva has distributed approximately 80,000 doses of IXCHIQ across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. No new SAEs have been reported globally since January 2025. Ongoing post-marketing surveillance has not revealed any safety concerns inconsistent with the vaccine's U.S. label.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, stated, "The safety profile of IXCHIQ remains unchanged and positive. We support ACIP's continued safety monitoring and encourage individualized risk assessment when considering vaccination."

The ACIP recommendation is pending final approval by the Director of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, VALN is trading at $6.60 down by 3.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.