Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ Approved In Canada For Ages 12+

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VLA.PA, VALN) announced that Health Canada has granted marketing authorization for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, for individuals aged 12 years and older. The approval adds to the adult marketing authorization already received in Canada and complements the adolescent label extension received in Europe in April 2025. The company noted that IXCHIQ became the world's first approved chikungunya vaccine in an endemic country earlier this year, when the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) granted marketing authorization for use in adults.

The company said it continues to await further regulatory decisions from additional countries, where broader access to IXCHIQ will help protect vulnerable populations and reduce the burden of this potentially debilitating disease, which is increasingly spreading into regions previously unaffected by chikungunya.

