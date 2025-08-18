Markets
VALN

Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ Approved In Canada For Ages 12+

August 18, 2025 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VLA.PA, VALN) announced that Health Canada has granted marketing authorization for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, for individuals aged 12 years and older. The approval adds to the adult marketing authorization already received in Canada and complements the adolescent label extension received in Europe in April 2025. The company noted that IXCHIQ became the world's first approved chikungunya vaccine in an endemic country earlier this year, when the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) granted marketing authorization for use in adults.

The company said it continues to await further regulatory decisions from additional countries, where broader access to IXCHIQ will help protect vulnerable populations and reduce the burden of this potentially debilitating disease, which is increasingly spreading into regions previously unaffected by chikungunya.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VALN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.