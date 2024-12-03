Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Induces Robust Long-lasting Antibody Response Across Age Groups

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN), a specialty prophylactic vaccine company, today reported positive three-year antibody persistence data for its Chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ.

IXCHIQ, a single-dose vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV, was approved by the FDA last November. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada.

The antibody persistence data from the Study VLA1553-303, reported today, involved 278 healthy adults.

According to the findings, 96% of participants maintained neutralizing antibody titers well above the seroresponse threshold three years after receiving a single-dose vaccination of IXCHIQ, thereby achieving the primary endpoint. (Neutralizing antibody levels are linked to immune protection).

"Persistence of antibodies in older adults (age 65+) in terms of geometric mean titers (GMTs) and seroresponse rates (SRRs) was comparable to younger adults (18-64 years of age)", reveals the data.

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rash and has been highlighted as a major public health problem by WHO (World Health Organization).

VALN closed Monday's trading at $3.87, down by 4.44% on Nasdaq.

