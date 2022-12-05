Valneva: "on track" with Chikungunya vaccine after positive data

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vaccines company Valneva VLS.PA on Monday reported positive 12-month antibody persistence data for its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate.

The firm said in a statement it was currently on track to complete its submission for license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes that causes fever as well as muscle and joint pain. There is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

