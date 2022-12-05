Valneva: "on track" with Chikungunya vaccine after positive data

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vaccines company Valneva VLS.PA on Monday reported positive 12-month antibody persistence data for its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate.

The firm said in a statement it was currently on track to complete its submission for license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes that causes fever as well as muscle and joint pain. There is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

