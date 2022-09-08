Valneva, VBI Vaccines To Distribute PreHevbri In Select European Countries

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN, VLA), a French vaccine maker focused on infectious diseases, and VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), on Thursday said that they have joined hands for the marketing and distribution of PreHevbri in select European countries.

PreHevbri is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine approved in Europe.

According to the deal, Valneva will promote and distribute PreHevbri throughout select European markets, which initially include the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The both parties expect PreHevbri to be available in these countries in early 2023.

PreHevbri has already been approved by the European Commission and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the second quarter, to fight against infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.