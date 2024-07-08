Valneva (VALN) Gets EC's Approval on Chikungunya Vaccine

Valneva SE VALN recently announced that the European Commission (EC) has given it the marketing authorization for Valneva’s single-dose Chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, in Europe. This approval followed the FDA's nod for IXCHIQ in November 2023.

The approval was unanimously endorsed by Member States, followed by a rigorous assessment by the European Medicines Agency.It positions Valneva to protect the lives of European populations against Chikungunya outbreaks and make a significant impact on the Chikungunya vaccine market globally.

Significance of the IXCHIQ Vaccine

In recent years, climate change has caused the Aedes mosquito, a known carrier of chikungunya and dengue viruses, to spread to areas in Europe that were previously unaffected. It is critical to provide a vaccine solution not only to European travelers going to endemic chikungunya areas, such as South America or Africa, but also to the local European populations experiencing invasive mosquito attacks.

IXCHIQ is the world’s first vaccine offering protection against the debilitating Chikungunya virus. The vaccine prevents diseases caused by the chikungunya virus in individuals aged 18 years and above.

Expanding Market Potential

With the latest approval of IXCHIQ, Valneva is expected to deliver the first dose of vaccine in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Per the International Recognition Procedure, Valneva has also submitted a marketing authorization application to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

An additional marketing authorization application is under review by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency to make the vaccine available in certain low- and middle-income countries, with a potential approval in 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects

Per the Brainy Insights report, the global chikungunya vaccine market was valued at $264 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $624.98 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9% during the period. Primary factors such as the rising and unmet medical needs of the low-and-middle-income countries, along with the increasing vaccine research and development, should drive the market growth.

Valneva’s latest approval from the EC turns out to be in favor of market growth.

Other Notable Developments

In June 2024, Valneva received Health Canada’s approval for IXCHIQ. This approval was based on a Phase 3 study published in The Lancet in May 2024. The study demonstrated a 98.9% zero response rate, 28 days post-vaccination. This strong immune response was sustained for six months by 96.3% of the participants, showcasing the vaccine’s efficacy and durability.

Price Performance

Year to date, shares of VALN have lost 32% against the industry’s 1.7 % growth.

