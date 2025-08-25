Markets
Valneva: U.S. Suspends License For Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ Following New Safety Concerns

August 25, 2025 — 01:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VLA.PA, VALN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has suspended the license for its Chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, following four new reports of serious adverse events or SAEs consistent with chikungunya-like illness. The suspension is effective immediately and requires Valneva to halt all shipping and sales of IXCHIQ in the United States.

The company noted that it is evaluating the potential financial impact of a permanent withdrawal of the IXCHIQ license in the United States but is not modifying its revenue guidance at this time. Sales of IXCHIQ contributed 7.5 million euros to the Company's 91 million euros total product sales in the first half of 2025, a significant portion of which was the result of one-time delivery of vaccine doses to combat the chikungunya outbreak in La Reunion.

