US Markets

Valneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA said on Wednesday it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

The trial will be conducted in the Netherlands and results are expected in the third quarter of 2022, the statement said .

The VLA2001-307 trial will be the company’s first clinical trial to provide booster data following primary vaccination with an mRNA vaccine or natural COVID-19 infection.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular