Valneva targets 2022 revenue boost of up to 70% on COVID-19 vaccine

French vaccine developer Valneva targets increasing its revenues year-on-year by up to 70% thanks to a boost from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it said on Thursday.

The company sees 2022 revenue of between 430 million to 590 million euros ($485.73 million to $666.46 million), including 350 million to 500 million euros of COVID-19 vaccine sales, which are still subject to regulatory approvals and deliveries of their COVID vaccine candidate called VLA2001.

Valneva's 2021 revenue soared 216% year-on-year to 348.1 million euros mainly on COVID-related revenues under a terminated agreement in Britain.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

