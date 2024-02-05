Valneva sells chikungunya vaccine priority review voucher for $103 mln

Clarifies priority review voucher effect in paragraph 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA said on Monday it had sold the priority review voucher (PRV) it received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for $103 million.

Valneva was awarded a tropical disease PRV in November 2023 after it developed Ixchiq, its single-dose vaccine for the prevention of the disease caused by the chikungunya virus, the company said.

Ixchiq was the first preventive shot to be approved in the United States for the mosquito-borne disease.

The chikungunya virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling or a rash.

The FDA's tropical disease priority review voucher program is intended to encourage the development of new drugs for the prevention and treatment of tropical diseases. The vouchers shorten the review time of a new drug by by four months, from 10 months to six; the buyer can apply it to a product they are developing.

“As shown with the recent approval of our chikungunya vaccine, we remain committed to growing our portfolio of vaccines addressing unmet medical needs which have the potential to transform people’s lives,” Valneva's chief executive officer, Thomas Lingelbach, said in a news release.

The French company said it would invest proceeds from the sale into research and development projects, including the co-development of its Phase 3 vaccine candidate against Lyme disease and additional clinical trials for IXCHIQ.

