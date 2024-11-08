Valneva SE Reports Profitable Nine-Month Performance

Valneva Se ( (VALN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Valneva Se presented to its investors.

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, known for its targeted approach and the world’s first chikungunya vaccine.

Valneva has reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing a significant turnaround with a net profit of €24.7 million, driven by strong product sales and strategic R&D developments. The company also highlighted corporate advances, including the launch of its chikungunya vaccine in several markets.

The company’s total revenues reached €116.6 million, with product sales contributing €112.5 million. Valneva achieved an operating profit of €34.2 million, reversing a loss from the previous year, primarily due to the sale of a Priority Review Voucher. The company also improved its cash position to €156.3 million, supported by a successful private placement.

Valneva is focusing on expanding its vaccine pipeline, securing a license for a Shigella vaccine candidate, and progressing with its Lyme disease vaccine in partnership with Pfizer. The company remains committed to leveraging its R&D capabilities to sustain growth and profitability in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Valneva anticipates continued growth in its vaccine sales and pipeline advancements, with plans to become sustainably profitable by 2027. The company aims to capitalize on milestone and commercial revenues from its Lyme disease vaccine candidate, pending approval.

