Valneva SE (EPA:VLA) Price Target Increased by 7.11% to 10.25

The average one-year price target for Valneva SE (EPA:VLA) has been revised to 10.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 9.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.19% from the latest reported closing price of 6.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valneva SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLA is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 5,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLA by 27.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 601K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLA by 30.43% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 482K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLA by 28.53% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 387K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLA by 26.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.