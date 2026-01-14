Valneva SE - Depositary Receipt (VALN) Price Target Increased by 10.89% to 16.85

The average one-year price target for Valneva SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:VALN) has been revised to $16.85 / share. This is an increase of 10.89% from the prior estimate of $15.20 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.60 to a high of $24.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.91% from the latest reported closing price of $10.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valneva SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALN is 0.16%, an increase of 97.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.61% to 5,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 2,345K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALN by 93.96% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,292K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares , representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALN by 154.25% over the last quarter.

General American Investors holds 354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 59.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALN by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 31K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.