Valneva SE (BER:AYJ) Price Target Increased by 17.34% to 11.98

The average one-year price target for Valneva SE (BER:AYJ) has been revised to 11.98 / share. This is an increase of 17.34% from the prior estimate of 10.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.13 to a high of 23.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.14% from the latest reported closing price of 5.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valneva SE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYJ is 0.08%, an increase of 70.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 5,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 771K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 605K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYJ by 50.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 449K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYJ by 46.52% over the last quarter.

IDNA - iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF holds 399K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 20.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYJ by 94.01% over the last quarter.

