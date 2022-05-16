Valneva says European Commission to terminate purchase agreement for its VLA2001 COVID candidate

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Valneva said on Monday it had received a notice of intent from the European Commission (EC) to terminate the advance purchase agreement for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

"The EC decision is regrettable especially as we continue to receive messages from Europeans who are looking for a more traditional vaccine solution," Valneva Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

The French drugmaker will work with the European Commission to agree to a remediation plan and to make VLA2001 available to those member states who still wish to receive it.

