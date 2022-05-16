Valneva says European Commission to terminate purchase agreement for its VLA2001 COVID candidate

May 16 (Reuters) - Valneva VLS.PA said on Monday it had received a notice of intent from the European Commission (EC) to terminate the advance purchase agreement for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

"The EC decision is regrettable especially as we continue to receive messages from Europeans who are looking for a more traditional vaccine solution," Valneva Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

The French drugmaker will work with the European Commission to agree to a remediation plan and to make VLA2001 available to those member states who still wish to receive it.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.