Valneva says EU regulator accepts its chikungunya vaccine application

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 27, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva VLS.PA said on Monday that the application for its vaccine candidate against mosquito-borne viral disease chikungunya was accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which would now examine the drug in a fast-track procedure.

The EMA "has determined that all essential regulatory elements required for scientific assessment were included in the application," Valneva said in a statement.

Accelerated assessment reduces the timeframe the EMA review to 150 days from 210 days, Valneva said.

