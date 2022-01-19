Valneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron

Jan 19 (Reuters) - French biotech firm Valneva VLS.PA said on Wednesday that preliminary studies showed that three doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate neutralised the Omicron variant of the disease.

