Valneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron

Jan 19 (Reuters) - French biotech firm Valneva VLS.PA said on Wednesday that preliminary studies showed that three doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate neutralised the Omicron variant of the disease.

