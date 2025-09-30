Markets
VALN

Valneva Reports Strong Four-Year Antibody Persistence For Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ

September 30, 2025 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced positive four-year antibody persistence data following a single-dose vaccination with its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ. The results demonstrate robust and long-lasting immune responses across all age groups studied.

Among the 254 healthy adults still monitored in the trial, 95% maintained neutralizing antibody titers well above the seroresponse threshold four years post-vaccination. Antibody persistence in older adults (65+) was comparable to younger adults (18-64 years) in terms of geometric mean titers (GMTs) and seroresponse rates (SRRs).

Trial VLA1553-303 also gathered long-term safety data over two years, including Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs) from prior studies and any new-onset Serious Adverse Events (SAEs). No safety concerns were identified, and no AESIs were ongoing at the time of participant enrollment. As per protocol, antibody persistence will continue to be assessed for up to ten years post-vaccination.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VALN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.