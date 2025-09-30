Valneva Reports Strong Four-Year Antibody Persistence For Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced positive four-year antibody persistence data following a single-dose vaccination with its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ. The results demonstrate robust and long-lasting immune responses across all age groups studied.

Among the 254 healthy adults still monitored in the trial, 95% maintained neutralizing antibody titers well above the seroresponse threshold four years post-vaccination. Antibody persistence in older adults (65+) was comparable to younger adults (18-64 years) in terms of geometric mean titers (GMTs) and seroresponse rates (SRRs).

Trial VLA1553-303 also gathered long-term safety data over two years, including Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs) from prior studies and any new-onset Serious Adverse Events (SAEs). No safety concerns were identified, and no AESIs were ongoing at the time of participant enrollment. As per protocol, antibody persistence will continue to be assessed for up to ten years post-vaccination.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.