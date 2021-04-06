Markets
Valneva Reports Positive Results From Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Using Dynavax's Adjuvant

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) said Valneva SE reported positive initial results for part A of the phase 1/2 clinical trial of Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, using Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant in 153 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years. Valneva plans to commence a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial by the end of April 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

Ryan Spencer, CEO Dynavax, said, "We are excited to see the positive results Valneva has generated with their inactivated vaccine using Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant. We believe the effect delivered by our CpG 1018 adjuvant combined with Valneva's existing manufacturing process for whole virus inactivated vaccines will result in an important option in the global fight against COVID-19."

