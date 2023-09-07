Valneva Reports Positive Pediatric & Adolescent Phase 2 Booster Results For Lyme Disease Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive pediatric and adolescent immunogenicity and safety data for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, when given as a booster.

The companies noted that the results from the VLA15-221 Phase 2 study showed a strong anamnestic antibody response for all serotypes in pediatric (5 to 11 years of age) and adolescent participants (12 to 17 years of age), as well as in adults (18 to 65 years of age), one month after administration of a booster dose (month 19).

Depending on the primary schedule they received (month 0-2-6 or month 0-6), participants seroconverted after the booster dose, yielding seroconversion1 rates (SCRs) of 95.3% and 94.6% for all outer surface protein A (OspA) serotypes in all age groups, respectively.

Outer surface protein A antibody titers were significantly higher one month after the booster dose compared to one month after the primary schedule with 3.3- to 3.7-fold increases in adults, 2.0- to 2.7- fold increases in adolescents and 2.3- to 2.5-fold increases in children for all serotypes.

Lyme disease is a systemic infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected Ixodes ticks. While the true incidence of Lyme disease is unknown, it is estimated to annually affect approximately 476,000 people in the U.S. and 129,000 people in Europe.

There are currently no approved human vaccines for Lyme disease, and VLA15 is the most advanced Lyme disease vaccine candidate currently in clinical development, with a Phase 3 study in progress.

In August 2022, Pfizer and Valneva initiated the currently ongoing Phase 3 clinical study, Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR) (NCT05477524), to investigate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of VLA15 in participants five years of age and older in highly endemic regions in the United States and Europe. A second Phase 3 study (VLA15-1012), aiming to provide further evidence on the safety profile of VLA15 in the pediatric population, is also ongoing.

Pfizer aims to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency in 2026, subject to positive Phase 3 data.

